South Bay business owner out of work after burglary

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A South Bay business owner is out of work after his car was broken into.

Demetrious Harmon said he parked his car on the street Sunday night – leaving his laser tag guns in his car. By morning, all of his work supplies were gone.

“I looked and I saw shattered glass. They shattered the window and grabbed whatever they could. My heart dropped. It’s tough,” he said.

Harmon posted the theft on NextDoor – an online neighborhood network. He learned others in the neighborhood had had their cars broken into as well.

According to Harmon, others told him they reported the car break-ins to Chula Vista Police.

Harmon also set up a GoFundMe. He has four-month-old twin girls to take care of.

Since his laser tag guns were stolen, Harmon said he has had to cancel jobs which were $400 for two hours.

“It’s indescribable. It’s really upsetting that someone would do this - especially things that you work for,” he said.

The search for his laser tag guns and the thieves has not stopped.

“I am not looking for a helping hand, but at the same time I really just want my guns back,” he said.

If you are interested in helping Demetrious Harmon restart his laser tag business, visit his GoFundMe page.