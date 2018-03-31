Mother and Young Son Stumble Upon 'Holy Grail of Shipwrecks,' a Well-Preserved 18th Century Boat

Artist Pays Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by Plowing Image of His Face Into a Field

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, an Italian artist has paid tribute to the civil rights icon with a massive portrait of his face in a field using a tractor.





