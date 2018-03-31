Boys, 12 and 14, Allegedly Try to Steal Pizza Man's Car but Can't Drive Stick Shift

A Sacramento nurse who said an unarmed black man “deserved” to be shot by police was fired from her hospital job.
Two Florida children’s alleged plan to steal a Domino’s pizza delivery driver’s car was foiled when they realized it was a stick shift.
A mom and her son were looking for sea shells on a Florida beach when they found something far more impressive.
The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister is married to Prince William, is being investigated by French police over allegations he sexually assaulted an underage female, according to reports.
Television actress Kristin Kreuk is breaking her silence about her past involvement with an alleged sex cult.
A Florida pilot made it clear just how overjoyed he was to be back on solid ground after performing an emergency landing in a small aircraft with landing gear problems.
You’ve seen the ads — just take a photo after a car accident and you will get a quick estimate and a check from your insurance company — but how accurate are those "photo estimates?"