Man fires shots at Miramar strip club bouncer

MIRAMAR (CNS) - A man fired off several gunshots in the parking lot of a Miramar strip club before fleeing the area early Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the shooting.

The incident occurred outside Goldfingers Gentlemen's Club, around 1:30 a.m., Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department said.

A man and a woman were reportedly fighting in the parking lot when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the club's bouncer, Foster said. None of the bullets struck anyone.

The two were then seen leaving the parking lot in a black Mercedes, Foster said.

Officers are continuing to search for the man and the woman.

