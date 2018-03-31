2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash on SR-163 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash on SR-163

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - California Highway Patrol is investigating a three car rollover crash on the 163 north near the 805 in Serra Mesa.

Drivers of two of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are saying that alcohol may have had a factor in the crash.

