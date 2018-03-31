Vigil held for woman killed by suspected drunk driver in Escondido

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Friends and family gathered in Escondido on Saturday to remember a young woman who was killed by a suspected drunk driver earlier this week.

Police say last Sunday night, a driver ran a red light and crashed into the car 19-year-old Ana Lira was a passenger in.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled to start at 6:30.

Dozens of Lira’s friends and loved ones have packed into the parking lot at Kit Carson Park to show their support for Lira and her family.

Earlier Saturday, loved ones were here selling food to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Lira’s mother is hearing impaired, but with the help of her daughter she talked with us about this devastating loss.

According to police, Lira and her friend, Brandon Contreras, were killed last Sunday night after the driver of another vehicle ran a red light and t-boned the vehicle they were riding in. Police have identified the driver who hit them and have said alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.

Lira was a popular student at U.C. San Marcos. Her family talked about the outpouring of support they’ve received.

If you want to help the Lira family, the have set up a GoFundMe.

