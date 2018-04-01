5 injured in Vista motorcycle crash

VISTA (CNS) - Five people suffered serious injuries Saturday in a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Vista, authorities said.



The crash was reported about 6:40 p.m. at 1385 East Vista Way, just north of Foothill Drive, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Matthew Glisson said.



The motorcyclists involved in the crash were members of the same motorcycle club, Glisson said. Five people were taken to the hospital.



Vista Way was shut down in both directions between Foothill Drive and Palomar Place for the sheriff's investigation, he said.