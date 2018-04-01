Early-morning fire at Oceanside beach home displaces vacationers

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A dryer caught fire at a beach-side vacation rental home in Oceanside just after midnight, and one woman suffered smoke inhalation Sunday.



Dispatchers received several calls shortly after midnight about a structure fire in a three-story, two-unit home in the 1000 block of South Pacific Street, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.



Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from inside the building and began trying to determine where the blaze was located, fire department officials said.



As firefighters descended down several flights of stairs toward the beach, the began encountering more intense smoke, and eventually found that the fire was coming from a clothes dryer adjacent to a downstairs bedroom.



Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 15 minutes of arrival, officials said.



Two families from Utah - a total of seven adults and nine children - had been staying in the two-unit home and were displaced as a result of the fire, according to the Fire Department.



One woman in her 60s had to be treated for smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries reported.



Firefighters from Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad and Vista assisted.



The building's property management company relocated the occupants to nearby vacant rental units so they could continue their vacation, officials said.



The washer and dryer where the fire began were both destroyed, officials said. An adjacent bathroom was also heavily impacted, and smoke damage was present throughout the home.



They estimated damages at $15,000.