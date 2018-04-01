Suspected burglar arrested after trying to hide in Hillcrest can - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspected burglar arrested after trying to hide in Hillcrest canyon

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police on Sunday arrested a man for an outstanding warrant after a police officer driving in Hillcrest happened to recognize him.

Just after 1 p.m., an officer was driving south on Bachman Place, which runs uphill from Mission Valley into Hillcrest, when he saw 52-year-old Bruce Stone, whom he knew to have a warrant for felony burglary, said San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins.

The officer attempted to make contact, and Stone fled into the brush in a nearby canyon, Hawkins said.

A helicopter, a police dog unit and other officers were called in to search for Stone.

He ultimately was caught, arrested and taken to San Diego Central Jail, Hawkins said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.