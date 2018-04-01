Suspected burglar arrested after trying to hide in Hillcrest canyon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police on Sunday arrested a man for an outstanding warrant after a police officer driving in Hillcrest happened to recognize him.



Just after 1 p.m., an officer was driving south on Bachman Place, which runs uphill from Mission Valley into Hillcrest, when he saw 52-year-old Bruce Stone, whom he knew to have a warrant for felony burglary, said San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins.



The officer attempted to make contact, and Stone fled into the brush in a nearby canyon, Hawkins said.



A helicopter, a police dog unit and other officers were called in to search for Stone.



He ultimately was caught, arrested and taken to San Diego Central Jail, Hawkins said.