Woman arrested after allegedly stealing money, phone from San Diego church

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman was arrested Downtown after allegedly stealing money and a phone during an Easter church service.

The suspect had reportedly attended the service Sunday at a Presbyterian church near Fourth Avenue and Date Street. After the service, the couple who run the church discovered a phone and $600 were missing from their office.

Using the "find my iPhone" feature they tracked the phone to the area of Eighth Avenue and Market Street. The couple then called police who reportedly found the $600 and unrelated contraband on the woman.

The couple said they would not be pressing charges after getting their items back but the woman was arrested for the contraband found in her bags.