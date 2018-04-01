Jennifer Garner Takes Kids to Hawaii to Visit Ben Affleck For Ea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jennifer Garner Takes Kids to Hawaii to Visit Ben Affleck For Easter

Updated: Apr 1, 2018 5:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.