10-year-old Martin patiently waits for forever home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —You can learn a lot about children, by the way they piece together a jigsaw puzzle.

Some might get frustrated, or lose interest, others will stay focused, right through the very end.

In Sunday's Adopt 8, Marcella Lee introduces us to a young boy, who shows us he's committed to achieving his goals - and he's hoping his dream of finding a forever home, comes true.

10-year-old Martin enjoys the challenge of putting small pieces together to make a big picture.

"Martin's a little bit shy, but once he gets to know you he opens up," said protective services worker Lizbeth Montes. "He has a great smile that's super contagious.

Martin is patient and persistent; a kid who doesn't give up. When he discovered his puzzle was missing a piece he meticulously began checking the other puzzle boxes in search of the final piece to complete his Transformers puzzle.

"He's very determined," said Lizbeth. "If he's trying to do something, he'll do whatever he can to finish off what he's doing. He'll find a way to get to where he wants to get. I really like that quality in him. He's such a great kid."

In the puzzle of life, Martin is still missing parents and siblings but is hoping the pieces will soon fall into place to form a forever family.

"I see him with a family who's very active," said Lizbeth. "He loves soccer and he loves football, and he has expressed to me many times that he would love to go to a soccer game and to a football game.... I feel [he needs] a family with a mom and dad who are going to keep him active, keep him engaged and just have him continue to enjoy his childhood."

Old enough to know why he's being featured on Adopt 8, Martin is holding out hope his future forever family is watching.

This easy-going boy has been in the same foster home for the past couple of years and has formed a strong relationship with his current caregiver.

"He is really good at adapting and just finding the perfect way to solve whatever situation he's in," said Lizbeth.

But what Martin deserves is a permanent place to call his own.

"Now, it's just time to find that forever home for him and that forever family that he really wants," said Lizbeth.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U or click here to access the free orientation schedule.

