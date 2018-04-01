Man arrested after leading deputies on brief chase in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested after leading deputies on brief chase in Poway

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man with a misdemeanor drug warrant was arrested Sunday after leading sheriff's deputies on a brief foot chase in Poway.

It started a little after 4 p.m. when a deputy recognized the man near Palisades Drive and tried to make contact with him.

That's when the man took off into a nearby canyon.

The man was caught about a half hour later and was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered from running through brush and scaling fences.

One deputy suffered a minor hand injury in the chase.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.