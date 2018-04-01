Steven Bochco, creator of 'Hill Street Blues,' dies at 74

Sunday was a beautiful day in San Diego and families all across the county celebrated Easter in style. Some spent the day hunting for eggs, while others decided to hit the beach. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Mission Bay with more.
A woman was arrested Downtown after allegedly stealing money and a phone during an Easter church service.
A man with a misdemeanor drug warrant was arrested Sunday after leading sheriff's deputies on a brief foot chase in Poway.
John Howard decided to challenge Anna Fang, who is only nine-years-old and a young star in the world of golf.
Police on Sunday arrested a man for an outstanding warrant after a police officer driving in Hillcrest happened to recognize him.
A dryer caught fire at a beach-side vacation rental home in Oceanside just after midnight, and one woman suffered smoke inhalation Sunday.
A three-vehicle crash in Serra Mesa sent two people to the hospital with major injuries on Saturday.