Vandals strike at Planned Parenthood in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vandals defaced a Planned Parenthood office in Pacific Beach with red paint in the second such incident at the clinic in less than two months, police said Monday.



San Diego police were alerted to the damage just before 2:50 a.m. at the Planned Parenthood Mission Bay Mimi Brien Health Center in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive, Officer Robert Heims said. A substance believed to be red paint was splashed across the front glass doors and windows of the clinic, which is in a three-story business complex at Mission Bay Drive and Bunker Hill Street.



The same clinic was splattered with red paint in a nearly identical incident in mid-February.



Police did not immediately have any suspects in the case, Heims said. Officers told dispatchers they were taking samples of the substance for testing, and that police were seeking footage from two nearby surveillance cameras.



Planned Parenthood clinics offer reproductive health care services such as sex education, birth control, emergency contraceptives, cancer screenings, abortions and pregnancy health. But the organization has come under attack -- both verbal and physical -- from abortion opponents.



The most notable attack happened on Nov. 27, 2015, when a gunman entered a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic and killed three people, including a police officer, during a five-hour standoff. Robert Lewis Dear Jr., 59, has repeatedly confessed to the shooting in court and in interviews, though he's been found incompetent for his prosecution to move forward.



Dear has called himself a "warrior" for unborn children and said he was prompted in part by secretly recorded videos that appeared to show a high- level Planned Parenthood official detailing how the organization profits from aborted fetuses by selling the human tissue for medical testing.



The unedited video showed a clearer picture of the conversation and showed Planned Parenthood offsets some costs by selling the tissue but does not make a profit. The two anti-abortion activists who secretly made the videos and others with Planned Parenthood employees have been charged by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra with 15 felony counts related to illegal recordings.

