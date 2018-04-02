Boy found after fall into drain pipe at LA park

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the trial of a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a woman who authorities say committed suicide by hanging herself at her boyfriend's Coronado mansion in 2011 was actually killed by the boyfriend's younger brother.
Dozens of Little Caesars pizza restaurants around San Diego County will give away free lunches Monday as part of a national promotion thanks to a little-known college basketball team from the other side of the country.
Vandals defaced a Planned Parenthood office in Pacific Beach with red paint in the second such incident at the clinic in less than two months, police said Monday.
Low clouds and fog are expected to cover much of San Diego County Monday morning before clearing to reveal mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Sunday was a beautiful day in San Diego and families all across the county celebrated Easter in style. Some spent the day hunting for eggs, while others decided to hit the beach. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Mission Bay with more.
A woman was arrested Downtown after allegedly stealing money and a phone during an Easter church service.
A man with a misdemeanor drug warrant was arrested Sunday after leading sheriff's deputies on a brief foot chase in Poway.
John Howard decided to challenge Anna Fang, who is only nine-years-old and a young star in the world of golf.
Police on Sunday arrested a man for an outstanding warrant after a police officer driving in Hillcrest happened to recognize him.