Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

Closing arguments began Monday in the trial of a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a woman who authorities say committed suicide by hanging herself at her boyfriend's Coronado mansion in 2011 was actually killed by the boyfriend's younger brother.
Work began Monday on $2.4 million in improvements at Memorial Community Park in Logan Heights, which city officials tout as the largest park expansion in modern San Diego history.
Getting your family involved in the kitchen may be easier than you think thanks to cooking classes with Morning Extra guest Chef Patsy Bentivegna.
Vandals defaced a Planned Parenthood office in Pacific Beach with red paint in the second such incident at the clinic in less than two months, police said Monday.
It's Passover, a time to celebrate history, family and traditions. Rabbi Reuven Mann, long-time teacher and pulpit rabbi, visits Morning Extra with his new book, Eternally Yours, God’s Greatest Gift to Mankind.
After more than a month of complaints from upset residents over their massive water bills, the City of San Diego is introducing new water meter testing equipment.
Spring is officially here and that means it's time to put away the winter wardrobe and bring out some fresh and new styles. Do you need some fashion inspiration?
Low clouds and fog are expected to cover much of San Diego County Monday morning before clearing to reveal mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Sunday was a beautiful day in San Diego and families all across the county celebrated Easter in style. Some spent the day hunting for eggs, while others decided to hit the beach. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Mission Bay with more.