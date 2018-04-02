Get wardrobe inspiration at Fashion Week San Diego's Spring Show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Get wardrobe inspiration at Fashion Week San Diego's Spring Showcase

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Spring is officially here and that means it's time to put away the winter wardrobe and bring out some fresh and new styles.

Do you need some fashion inspiration?

Allison Andrews from Fashion Week San Diego stopped by Morning Extra with a peek at a fun event happening this weekend.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.