Passover: History, family and traditions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's Passover, a time to celebrate history, family and traditions.



Rabbi Reuven Mann, long-time teacher and pulpit rabbi, visits Morning Extra with his new book, Eternally Yours, God’s Greatest Gift to Mankind.



Rabbi Mann says his book contains no religious preaching, but focuses on the search for eternal wisdom of the Book of Exodus.

"While it's written from the perspective of an Orthodox Rabbi, people of all faiths and backgrounds who have an interest in the Bible will find it useful and gratifying," he says.

Rabbi Mann says by drawing on his own wisdom and insights, he offers the Torah’s moral lessons for contemporary life.

There will be a book signing at Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa Monday, April 2 at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.