Meghan Markle Unauthorized Biography Claims Actress Had Fascination With Royal Family and Princess Diana

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation after eight years of marriage on Monday, sharing the news in a joint Instagram statement.
Lisa Rinna has come a long way from the wide-eyed, bonnet-donning little girl in a photo she posted on Instagram Monday.
Billie Lourd paid a small tribute on Easter Sunday to her legendary grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, with a sweet Instagram pic.
Jersey Shore star Paul DelVecchio, aka Pauly D, is opening up about how his 4-year-old daughter, Amabella, has made him more selective when it comes to dating.
Busy Philipps has dropped an emotionally epic, multi-part Instagram saga about her self-described "total parental fail" on a family vacation.