The CW Renews 'Riverdale,' 'Arrow,' 'Jane the Virgin' and More! - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The CW Renews 'Riverdale,' 'Arrow,' 'Jane the Virgin' and More! Did Your Favorites Make the Cut?

Updated: Apr 2, 2018 1:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.