Kids in the kitchen for Spring Break - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kids in the kitchen for Spring Break

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Getting your family involved in the kitchen may be easier than you think thanks to cooking classes with Morning Extra guest Chef Patsy Bentivegna.

Chef Patsy and some student helpers stopped by to preview the upcoming Family Night Pasta Class.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.