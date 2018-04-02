Suspect taken into custody in Lincoln Acres after standoff following shooting

LINCOLN ACRES (CNS) - A suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a woman in a neighborhood near National City Golf Course was taken into custody following a standoff with SWAT officers.

The gunfire in the 2800 block of Prospect Street in the unincorporated Lincoln Acres area was reported shortly before 4 p.m., Monday, according to sheriff's officials.

Medics took the victim to nearby Paradise Valley Hospital, Lt. David Gilmore said.

The patient's condition was not immediately available, and the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

The suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with SWAT officers, the sheriff's department announced about 7:30 p.m.

Residents were told to shelter in place while the standoff was ongoing, according to reports from the scene that stated the victim was a woman.

It does appear the suspect has been taken into custody. There are very emotional by-standers claiming to be family near by. They say the suspect is confined to a wheelchair and depressed. They will not talk to us on camera however. pic.twitter.com/OjOR6h1nf6 — Chris Gros (@ChrisNews8) April 3, 2018