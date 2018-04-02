La Jolla restaurant owner arraigned on sex assault charges

A La Jolla restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting four women over a nine-year period pleaded not guilty Monday to 14 felony charges, including assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery and intercourse with an unconscious person.
Del Mar’s long standing practice of allowing dogs to run freely along the beach has been the subject of an ongoing debate between beachgoers and dog owners.
A suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a woman in a neighborhood near National City Golf Course was taken into custody following a standoff with SWAT officers.
For most teenagers, turning 16 means finally getting behind the wheel of a car. But Lex Remley isn't like most kids.
The University of San Diego has dropped the interim tag for coach Sam Scholl after he guided the team in the postseason.
After more than a month of complaints from upset residents over their massive water bills, the City of San Diego unveiled new water meter testing equipment.
After more than four weeks of testimony, closing arguments began Monday in the Rebecca Zahau wrongful death trial.
Dockless bikes and scooters continue to cause controversy across San Diego, and on Monday, Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke with News 8 about how the city is responding.
Vandals defaced a Planned Parenthood office in Pacific Beach with red paint in the second such incident at the clinic in less than two months, police said Monday.