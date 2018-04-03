Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Bring His Mom as Red Carpet Date After Shutting Down Marriage Rumors

Selma Blair could have been the star of two of the biggest shows on TV! The 45-year-old actress shared an epic throwback photo with actresses Sarah Michelle Gellar and Katie Holmes after the Dawson’s Creek cast reunited last week.
Nothing can beat that daddy-daughter bond! Emily Blunt opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner at the New York City premiere of her new horror film A Quiet Place on Monday night, revealing that her two daughters dote on their dad, John Krasinski.
Date night with Tam Tam! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the New York City premiere of the horror film A Quiet Place on Monday night, and decided to make the evening a family affair.
Demi Lovato told ET to expect a "sexy" and "vulnerable" side to her on her Tell Me You Love Me tour.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation after eight years of marriage on Monday, sharing the news in a joint Instagram statement.