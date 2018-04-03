Jesse Hernandez, rescued after 12 hours in sewer pipe, speaks out

The last time Devin Smeltzer met professional baseball player Chase Utley, he was 10, and had lost all his hair battling cancer.
The designer of the Kansas water slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated has been arrested in the child’s death, the latest to be charged in the tragic 2016 incident.
A California man never could have predicted what awaited him after he purchased a random VHS tape labeled "a surprise" from his local thrift store.
Dramatic footage out of Georgia shows the moment a train crashes directly into a truck that was stuck on the tracks.
On April 4, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was on the campaign trail in Indianapolis when he learned that Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated and delivered a moving speech as he broke the news to the crowd unaware of the civil rights leader's death.
A Missouri mother of two was recently barred from boarding a dream Disney cruise ship because she was too pregnant.
Rescue crews were on a desperate search at Los Angeles-Griffith Park in Los Angeles after 13-year-old fell through a hole and into a sewage pipe, sending him into a labyrinth of underground tubes on Easter Sunday.