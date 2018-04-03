Granite Hills football player fighting for his life

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy struck by an SUV while running across an El Cajon street was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday.



The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Washington and Waterloo avenues, said El Cajon police Lt. Steve Kirk.



Witnesses said the teen, who was found laying unconscious in the eastbound lanes of East Washington Avenue, was with three other boys when they ran across Washington Avenue outside of a crosswalk, according to Kirk.



The victim was struck by a white 2016 Toyota Rav4, Kirk said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The driver remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation, Kirk said.