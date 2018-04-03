Granite Hills football player fighting for his life

Authorities Tuesday sought international help and offered an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Marine veteran from Arizona suspected of killing his girlfriend two years ago while visiting friends in San Diego.
After more than four weeks of testimony, closing arguments are expected to wrap up Tuesday in the wrongful death suit of Rebecca Zahau.
A man who allegedly shot and wounded a woman in a neighborhood near National City Golf Course and then holed up in a home during a three-hour SWAT standoff was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of six felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder and four weapons charges.
A pickup truck caught fire near a Point Loma Heights bar and auto repair shop early Tuesday morning, but nobody was inside the truck and there were no reports of injuries, authorities said.
A subtropical high-pressure system is expected to bring warmer weather Tuesday to the inland portions of San Diego County.
Today is the first #TransitTuesday in San Diego, a two-month-long campaign that aims to encourage residents to bike, walk or take public transit rather than drive to work one day a week.
Del Mar’s long standing practice of allowing dogs to run freely along the beach has been the subject of an ongoing debate between beachgoers and dog owners.
A 16-year-old boy struck by an SUV while running across an El Cajon street was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday.
A La Jolla restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting four women over a nine-year period pleaded not guilty Monday to 14 felony charges, including assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery and intercourse with an unconscious person.
For most teenagers, turning 16 means finally getting behind the wheel of a car. But Lex Remley isn't like most kids.