Take a spring break from technology

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Many kids are on spring break this week or possibly next. Right now might be the perfect time to unplug.

When the kids are away from school they can take a break from phones and tablets as well.

Did you know that the average child spends 9 hours a day on electronic media and that 50% say they are addicted to it?

Author and mother, Arlene Pellicane joined News 8 Morning Extra to give parents some tips on how to have a deviceless spring break.

Want to learn more about unplugging from Arlene? Every Wednesday in April at Bonita Valley Community Church, there will be free parenting seminars. Childcare will be free as well!

