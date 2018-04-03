Authorities: International search for killer, reward offered

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday sought international help and offered an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Marine veteran from Arizona suspected of killing his girlfriend two years ago while visiting friends in San Diego.

Raymond "RJ" McLeod, 34, is believed to be on the run in Mexico or Central America and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. He's suspected of killing 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell on June 10, 2016, inside a friend's Allied Gardens apartment.

Previously, authorities had sought McLeod as a "person of interest" in the case, but San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan planned to hold a news conference at noon today announcing a murder charge against McLeod, her office said. Among others speaking at that news conference will be the victim's mother, Josephine Funes Wentzel, a former police detective who's been attempting on her own to track down McLeod.

Wentzel's daughter, a divorced mother of two from Phoenix, was found dead that June day in 2016 at the apartment of an acquaintance in the 7600 block of Mission Gorge Road, police said. She was last seen with McLeod, also of Phoenix, who left the area in a white four-door car that was later found abandoned near the border.

Last year, the U.S. Marshals Service said that McLeod "may hold the key" to information about Mitchell's death.

"We need the public's help in locating him so we can bring some sense of closure to Krystal's family," Deputy U.S. Marshal Frankie Sanchez said in March 2017.

A former Marine, McLeod typically goes by the names "RJ" but could be using the aliases "Matt" or "Mateo," authorities said. He's described as 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing 215 to 245 pounds with a body-builders physique. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos covering both arms and his collar bone. His birthday is October 3, 1983.

"He has a tattooed, muscular physique and is known to frequent gyms," Sanchez said. "He is also known to use cocaine and marijuana, and seek entertainment in strip clubs."

Stephan's office said it would make an "international appeal" today for information about McLeod's whereabouts. A television station in Belize reported last September that McLeod had been spotted there and in neighboring Central American countries including Honduras and Guatemala.

Mitchell's mother, the former detective, told the Belize news outlet that her personal investigation has led to contacts in the small English- speaking country on the Caribbean Sea who have seen McLeod "all over Belize." She said it's believed he stays in areas near the coast, like Punta Gorda, where he can take boats in and out of the country without attracting attention.

"He's a charming man from what I understand," Wentzel told News 5 in Belize. "I believe she was killed because she was trying to get away from him. I (have) gotten contacted by several women who said that he's very dangerous ... so if he approaches you, he would approach you with charm but he's very dangerous."

In late 2016, the U.S. Embassy in Belize issued a bulletin to law enforcement officials and media outlets there to be on the lookout for McLeod.