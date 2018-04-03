San Diego Mom Bloggers share some spring cleaning hacks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Spring is here and with it comes sun, warm weather, fresh flowers and…. spring cleaning.

If you have to clean why not tidy up as fast as possible?

San Diego Mom Bloggers, Deanne Goodman and Kandace Caulfied-Chesscher joined Morning Extra to share their spring cleaning hacks.

Want some more hacks like using Kool-Aid as a toilet bowl cleaner? Head to their website.

Make the clean swaps! https://t.co/EeFxL6Fk5p — San Diego Moms Blog (@sdmomsblog) April 2, 2018



