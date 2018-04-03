Bringing Community together with CoPlace Community block party

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Embracing cultures. Building communities. That is what this block party is looking to do.

The party will be a melting pot of live music, food and art. We aren’t talking about typical art on canvas either. There will be buildings, cars and even the audience being painted.

The block party will be located at 2002 University Ave in between Alabama St. & Florida St on Saturday April 7.

Alexander “Sasha” Favelukis from Sequoian Investments, artists Travis and Risk along with Allyson Robinson, Director of Operations for CoPlace joined Morning Extra to give all the info on this weekends party.