Mueller OK'd to probe alleged Manafort, Russia collusion

After more than four weeks of testimony, closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the wrongful death suit of Rebecca Zahau, and the case was turned over to the jury for deliberations.
Authorities Tuesday sought international help and offered an $11,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Marine veteran from Arizona suspected of killing his girlfriend two years ago while visiting friends in San Diego.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built.
You might think it’s too early for prime rattlesnake season but you should watch your step now. Dozens have already been sighted this year and the numbers have spiked in April the last two years.
A 16-year-old boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in El Cajon is a Granite Hills High football player, marking the second time this school year that a player from the school's football program has been gravely injured or killed in a roadway accident.
A pickup truck caught fire near a Point Loma Heights bar and auto repair shop early Tuesday morning, but nobody was inside the truck and there were no reports of injuries, authorities said.
A man who allegedly shot and wounded a woman in a neighborhood near National City Golf Course and then holed up in a home during a three-hour SWAT standoff was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of six felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder and four weapons charges.
A subtropical high-pressure system is expected to bring warmer weather Tuesday to the inland portions of San Diego County.