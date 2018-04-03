Man found stabbed to death at Mission Valley homeless camp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man found stabbed to death at Mission Valley homeless camp

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 67-year-old man was found stabbed to death Tuesday at a Mission Valley transient camp, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported the discovery off the 8800 block of Friars Road about 8:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Seeing suspicious puncture wounds on the dead man's upper body, patrol officers called in homicide detectives, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification.

No suspects in the case had been identified or detained as of mid- afternoon.

