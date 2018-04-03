Students March 50 Miles to Honor the 50th Anniversary of Martin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Students March 50 Miles to Honor the 50th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Death

Updated: Apr 3, 2018 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.