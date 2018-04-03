San Diego paves 800th street mile in three years

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit accusing a California businessman of cheating him out of $9 million through jewelry purchases.
An Ocean Beach man is pedaling 3,000 miles on his beach cruiser to raise money for children of fallen patriots.
It's too late to save the Tasmanian tiger, but a new study is giving scientists a unique look at the now-extinct animal.
After more than four weeks of testimony, closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the wrongful death suit of Rebecca Zahau, and the case was turned over to the jury for deliberations.
A 16-year-old boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in El Cajon is a Granite Hills High football player, marking the second time this school year that a player from the school's football program has been gravely injured or killed in a roadway accident.
District Attorney Summer Stephan and the mother of a woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend nearly two years ago in San Diego asked Tuesday for the public's help in tracking down the former Marine from Arizona, who's believed to be on the run in Mexico or Central America.
Frustrated by slow action on a big campaign promise, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised border wall is built.
A man accused of stabbing a former Rancho Penasquitos neighbor 33 times in an unprovoked attack, then washing his hands and making his getaway on a bicycle, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that crews have paved the 800th mile of street since his pledge three years ago to fix 1,000 miles of roadway over five years.
A 67-year-old man was found stabbed to death Tuesday at a Mission Valley transient camp, authorities said.