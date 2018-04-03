Hoarder accused of stabbing neighbor to death in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of stabbing a former Rancho Penasquitos neighbor 33 times in an unprovoked attack, then washing his hands and making his getaway on a bicycle, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Howard Forrest Lowe, 54, was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the death of 72-year-old Richard Munsinger.

Lowe, who used to live across the street from the victim, allegedly attacked Munsinger about 2 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"It was a pretty vicious crime. The victim was stabbed 33 times pre- mortem," Deputy District Attorney Jihan Yacoub said outside court.

Yacoub said witnesses allegedly observed the defendant attacking the victim, then washing his hands and putting a knife in his pocket before pedaling away from the 9500 block of High Park Lane. Officers arrested Lowe nearby a short time later.

A motive was not clear.

Lowe -- who's neing held on $1 million bail -- faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

A status conference was set for April 10.