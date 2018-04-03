John Boyega Breaks Down the Notting Hill Carnival - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

John Boyega Breaks Down the Notting Hill Carnival

Posted: Updated:

James asks "Pacific Rim Uprising" star John Boyega about the film and learns one of the scenes is inspired by London's Notting Hill Carnival, and John gives everyone an example of how to throw down at the annual event.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • John Boyega Breaks Down the Notting Hill Carnival

    John Boyega Breaks Down the Notting Hill Carnival

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:16:49 GMT

    James asks "Pacific Rim Uprising" star John Boyega about the film and learns one of the scenes is inspired by London's Notting Hill Carnival, and John gives everyone an example of how to throw down at the annual event. 

     

    James asks "Pacific Rim Uprising" star John Boyega about the film and learns one of the scenes is inspired by London's Notting Hill Carnival, and John gives everyone an example of how to throw down at the annual event. 

     

  • The Slow Mo Guys Hit James Corden In the Face

    The Slow Mo Guys Hit James Corden In the Face

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:39:30 GMT

    James welcomes Gavin Free and Daniel Charles Gruchy, the duo known as The Slow Mo Guys, and the two run James through a series of scenarios slowed down for dramatic effect.

     

    James welcomes Gavin Free and Daniel Charles Gruchy, the duo known as The Slow Mo Guys, and the two run James through a series of scenarios slowed down for dramatic effect.

     

  • Flinch with Shawn Mendes, Hillary Swank & Zach Woods

    Flinch with Shawn Mendes, Hillary Swank & Zach Woods

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:07:47 GMT

    James invites his guests Shawn Mendes, Hillary Swank and Zach Woods to test their nerves in a game of Flinch, in which various fruit is shot out of a high-speed cannon with only a small sheet of plexiglass in the way.

     

    James invites his guests Shawn Mendes, Hillary Swank and Zach Woods to test their nerves in a game of Flinch, in which various fruit is shot out of a high-speed cannon with only a small sheet of plexiglass in the way.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.