Tasmanian Tiger Study: New appreciation for a species humans wiped out

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's too late to save the Tasmanian tiger, but a new study is giving scientists a unique look at the now-extinct animal.

The Tasmanian Tiger has been extinct since 1936, but computer generated images are helping researchers understand how the tigers evolved more than a century ago.

The hope is to solve more mysteries of the extinct Tasmanian tiger with genetic coding and scans.

