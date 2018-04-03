Peddling for Pattie: Ocean Beach man raising money for children of fallen patriots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Ocean Beach man is pedaling 3,000 miles on his beach cruiser to raise money for children of fallen patriots.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Ocean Beach for a good cause that stretches from coast to coast.

Ryan Gehris is networking with VFWs and American Legions along his ride to raise individual donations in the amount of $22. The number 22 represents the statistical information on veterans that take their own lives every day.

If you would like to donate $22 – or any amount – to Ryan's ride, or just follow along with his progress, click here.