Peddling for Pattie: Ocean Beach man raising money for children of fallen patriots

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Ocean Beach man is pedaling 3,000 miles on his beach cruiser to raise money for children of fallen patriots.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Ocean Beach for a good cause that stretches from coast to coast.
Ryan Gehris is networking with VFWs and American Legions along his ride to raise individual donations in the amount of $22. The number 22 represents the statistical information on veterans that take their own lives every day.
If you would like to donate $22 – or any amount – to Ryan's ride, or just follow along with his progress, click here.
Ocean Beach man pedaling coast to coast for Fallen Patriots. The Zevely Zone tonight on Channel 8 at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @FallenPatriots pic.twitter.com/9k3vZgGuLB— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) April 3, 2018
