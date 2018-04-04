Dwayne Johnson Reveals He’s Traveling to Shanghai Two Weeks Before His Baby Girl Is Due

The rest may still be unwritten, but Kristin Cavallari is about to let fans tune back into her life in her brand new reality series, Very Cavallari!
Beyonce and JAY-Z celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, marking a decade of matrimony for music’s most powerful duo.
Kim Kardashian loves makeup so much that she ditched her foundation to show the difference it makes!
Alyson Stoner may have come across as confident and in charge of her sexuality in her touching Teen Vogue piece last week, but she admitted to ET that the process wasn’t easy.
Dwayne Johnson is taking a big risk to promote his new movie Rampage. The 45-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed that his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, is due to give birth to their second daughter very shortly.
Actor Verne Troyer is currently being cared for after an alleged incident at his home on Monday night. Multiple reports say that police were called to Troyer’s home after being told the Austin Powers star was “suicidal.”
Elizabeth Olsen says she hasn't even seen an episode of Fuller House, much less was approached to play a grown-up Michelle Tanner on the Netflix series.