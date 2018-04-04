AP Source: Mueller says Trump not criminal target currently

Jury deliberations will continue Wednesday in the trial of a lawsuit alleging that Adam Shacknai, the brother of millionaire Jonah Shacknai, killed Jonah Shacknai's girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau, at the Spreckles Coronado mansion in July 2011.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and told her family members she "hated" the company opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life, police said.
A Marine helicopter crashed during a Southern California training mission and all four crew members were believed killed, the military said.
The morning clouds and mild daytime temperatures that are typical of spring in San Diego County are expected to prevail once again Wednesday.
President Donald Trump pledged "strong action today" on immigration, a day after he said he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his "big, beautiful wall" is erected.
The Escondido City Council Wednesday will decide whether to become the latest local government voice support for the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
It's too late to save the Tasmanian tiger, but a new study is giving scientists a unique look at the now-extinct animal.
Rookie Christian Villanueva hit three impressive home runs and drove in five runs, Tyson Ross was a winner in his return to San Diego, and the Padres became the last team to get its first victory of 2018 by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-4 Tuesday night.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit accusing a California businessman of cheating him out of $9 million through jewelry purchases.
An Ocean Beach man is pedaling 3,000 miles on his beach cruiser to raise money for children of fallen patriots.