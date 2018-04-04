50 years after its release, how '2001: A Space Odyssey' helped predict the future

When an Oregon couple sent a wedding invitation to the wrong address, they were shocked to learn it was sent back with marriage advice and a cash gift attached.
A Texas photographer has produced a series documenting the life of a homeless family of six and their daily life in a shelter.
An 11-month-old boy who police say was taken by a carjacking suspect in a stolen car has been found safe.
Twenty years ago, Melania walked out on Donald Trump and broke up with him, according to the author of a new tell-all about the president.
The woman who opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters Tuesday was in a rage over her videos being censored, which she claimed was costing her ad revenue.
Justin Timberlake stopped his concert to make a special announcement in Detroit, Mich., Monday night.
Nine years before she was ready to say "I do" to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was the star of a snack commercial.
It was the year when the very fabric of American society appeared to be tearing apart as two towering figures, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert Kennedy, were assassinated at the peak of the civil rights movement in 1968.
An Illinois mom has defied the odds by having triplets naturally after having twins in her last pregnancy.