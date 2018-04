Luann de Lesseps Reveals She's Still in Touch With Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino (Exclusive)

Luann de Lesseps Reveals She's Still in Touch With Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is in a good place when it comes to her ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is in a good place when it comes to her ex-husband, Tom D'Agostino.