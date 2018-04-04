Make it with Matzo: Unique Passover recipes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For most Jewish people, Passover means a carb-free week and a whole lot of matzo. While some people dread this week, it doesn’t have to be as bad as you think. There are a lot of creative recipes that can fill you up and actually taste good.

Chef Giselle makes some incredible matzo recipes, but that isn’t all she does.

She is helping end childhood hunger by riding 300 miles in three days with Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry. The spring 2018 ride will take place May 15-17 in Santa Rosa, CA with a goal of 275+ chefs riding to raise $2.4M

No Kid Hungry is connecting kids all across the country with healthy food where they live, learn and play. Every $1 you donate can help connect a child with up to 10 meals.

Want to donate? Click here.

Chef Giselle joined news 8 Morning Extra to talk about the ride and to show an awesome matzo veggie lasagna recipe.