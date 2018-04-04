Early bird drawing for San Diego Dream House Raffle

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The second “early bird” drawing of the annual San Diego Dream House Raffle was Wednesday morning and awarded the winner their choice of a 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE, a trip for four to Belize or $25,000.

Chuck Day from Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego along with the Spooner-Wyman family who stayed at Ronald McDonald House joined Morning Extra to pick out the winning ticket!

It isn’t too late to get in on the Grand Prize drawing that will take place May 19th. To get tickets click here.