Bed Bath & Beyond is accepting Toys R Us gift cards but only for a few more days

The company is partnering with CardCash, an online gift card marketplace that will purchase any unused Toys R Us gift cards with a balance of $20 or more at a discount until 11:59 p.m. ET April 5. 

Shoppers will be issued a Bed Bath & Beyond egift card that can be used online or at its stores for a portion of what the gift card is currently worth. 

How much you will get for your Toys R Us gift card might vary. You can find out the exchange value at Bed Bath & Beyond’s website

Currently, the exchange rate is $64.20 for a $100 Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift card. 

The reduced value could be a good deal for some since shoppers can no longer use the gift cards on the Toys R Us website after the retailer shut down its e-commerce sites for Toys R Us and Babies R Us last week. 

The sites now tell consumers to visit the bricks-and-mortar stores instead and thanks them "for your business and support over the years."

Shoppers can still use Toys R Us gift cards at its stores through April 21 as the retailer continues its going out of business sales. 

