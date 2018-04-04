Shawn Mendes performs 'In My Blood'

Late Late Show music guest Shawn Mendes debuts his new single "In My Blood" for a rather excited Stage 56 audience.
James asks "Pacific Rim Uprising" star John Boyega about the film and learns one of the scenes is inspired by London's Notting Hill Carnival, and John gives everyone an example of how to throw down at the annual event.
James welcomes Gavin Free and Daniel Charles Gruchy, the duo known as The Slow Mo Guys, and the two run James through a series of scenarios slowed down for dramatic effect.
James invites his guests Shawn Mendes, Hillary Swank and Zach Woods to test their nerves in a game of Flinch, in which various fruit is shot out of a high-speed cannon with only a small sheet of plexiglass in the way.
Adam Devine and James Corden have long had a dream to compete on the CBS show "The Amazing Race" and James decides to share their wicked awesome audition tape that somehow hasn't landed them spots on the show yet.
After James asks Zach Quinto about being called out by a patron at an Ann Arbor, Michigan Starbucks for using a fake name, Josh, Rupert Friend tells James if he wasn't named Rupert his parents were going with Diggory.
James invites his guests Drew Barrymore and John Boyega for a game of Spill Your Guts, where each of them are posed with both a disgusting food, like turkey testicles, and a hard-hitting question. Each must decide: answer the question truthfully or eat what's in front of them.
After hearing President Donald Trump's plan for a new round of anti-drug commercials, James Corden gets a head start revisiting the the classic "this is your brain" anti-drug ad of the 1980s. He probably should have had breakfast before the shoot.
James is presented a food order, recent song played and photograph from a cell phone belonging to either RuPaul Charles, Jenny Slate and Kumail Nanjiani, and James quizzes his guests to see if he can figure out whose those items originated from.
Shaggy and James Corden update the lyrics to "It Wasn't Me" to reflect Robert Mueller's investigation into Donald Trump.