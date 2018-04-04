News 8 Archives: When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. brought his message to San Diego

The Escondido City Council on Wednesday night voted 4 to 1 to become the first city in San Diego to support the Trump administration's lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary laws.
A Navy man from Dulzura, who's accused of trying three times to fatally poison his wife, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to premeditated attempted murder and other charges was ordered held on $2 million bail.
As people across the country honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many San Diegans are remembering when the civil rights leader visited San Diego. At News 8, we searched archives for footage of Dr King and found a one-on-one interview with him from 1964 when he was in San Diego.
For most teenagers, turning 16 means finally getting behind the wheel of a car. But Lex Remley isn't like most kids.
If you're a runner you know that sometimes you just have to start jogging to clear your head. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach to meet "Marathon Milio."
A San Diego jury Wednesday awarded more than $5 million in damages to the mother of a woman who authorities said committed suicide by hanging herself at a Coronado mansion in 2011, determining that the brother of her boyfriend was liable for her death.
A special News 8 investigation looks into viewers' complaints about dockless bikes being left everywhere and anywhere around town, often staying in the same place for days at a time.
Asserting the situation had reached "a point of crisis," President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation ordering the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration.
Just hours before she shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters, Nasim Aghdam calmly told police who found her sleeping in her car that she was having family problems and had left her home.
An Ocean Beach man is pedaling 3,000 miles on his beach cruiser to raise money for children of fallen patriots.