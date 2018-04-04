Russell Simmons Denies Rape Accuser’s Allegations in Legal Response

Joe Manganiello can't get enough of Sofia Vergara.
Rumors that singer Shawn Mendes and model Hailey Baldwin have been dating gained a bit more steam on Tuesday, with the help of his recent Instagram photo.
Even Kim Kardashian has a hard time wrangling her family for an Easter photo!
Russell Simmons is firing back at one of his accuser’s allegations of rape in a new legal filing.
Jennifer Garner has little interest in dating these days.
Could film legend Robert De Niro be heading to TV?
Justin Bieber is perfectly happy with all of his ink.
We're just a few weeks away from the all-athlete season of Dancing With the Stars!
Adam Rippon is off the market!
Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is already shaping up to be a good one!