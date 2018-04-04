Navy sailor accused of trying to poison his wife

EL CAJON - A Navy man from Dulzura, who's accused of trying three times to fatally poison his wife, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to premeditated attempted murder and other charges was ordered held on $2 million bail.

Race Remington Uto, 27, was arrested last week.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, became involved in the case last month, after doctors informed them that Uto's wife was undergoing emergency medical treatment due to an "extreme level" of thallium in her system, according to sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam.

The lieutenant said thallium is a heavy metal, and in years past has been used as a rat poison and ant killer.

Because of the high levels of thallium in her body, medical staff and investigators believe her exposure was intentional, Rylaarsdam said.

Investigators are still looking into the source of the thallium and the motive for the suspect's alleged attempt to kill his wife, the lieutenant said.

Uto faces more than 52 years to life in prison if convicted of premeditated attempted murder and three counts of poisoning a person.

He will be back in court May 24 for a readiness conference and June 5 for a preliminary hearing.